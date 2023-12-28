Eddie Kingston Was Glad Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita Weren’t In AEW Continental Classic

Eddie Kingston has made it to the finals of the AEW Continental Classic, and he says there’s a couple of people that he was glad he didn’t have to compete against in it. Kingston will face Jon Moxley in the finals of the tournament at AEW Worlds End and in an interview with the Battleground Podcast, he noted that both Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita were names he was sort of pleased to avoid in his road to the finals.

“I’m kinda happy people like Will Hobbs ain’t in [the Continental Classic] because that’s a beast,” Kingston said with a laugh (per Wrestling Inc). “I’m glad Takeshita ain’t in it because he beat the s**t out of me last time.”

He added, ” I’m still not happy with the guys that are in it now because they’re beating me up all the time. I really don’t care. I’ll fight whoever it is across from me.”

Kingston defeated fellow Blue League competitor Bryan Danielson in the semifinals to move onto the finals, which will take place at Saturday’s PPV.