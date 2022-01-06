Eddie Kingston, Proud & Powerful Save Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho found himself in need of a helping hand on AEW Dynamite and Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz obliged to make a save for him. Jericho was attacked by 2point0 on tonight’s show after they interrupted his promo taking shots at them. But before they could do much, Kingston and Proud & Powerful came out to run them off.

The rescue comes after Jericho did a similar save for Kingston on last week’s Rampage, which Kingston didn’t appreciate. Jericho had said on tonight’s show that it wasn’t about saving Kingston, but rather getting revenge on 2point0 for hitting him with a chair previously.

Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz are set to face 2point0 in a No Holds Barred, No DQ match on this week’s Rampage.