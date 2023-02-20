wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Pulled From Glory Pro Wrestling Event Due To Injury
Glory Pro Wrestling has announced that Eddie Kingston has been pulled from this weekend’s event due to nagging injuries. Kingston also missed a show for DEFY Wrestling earlier this month. He did, however, work NJPW Battle in the Valley last weekend.
GPW wrote: “Unfortunately we have to announce that Eddie Kingston can’t make it to Anniversary 6 this Sunday due to some nagging injuries he needs to take care of. We wish the former champ well in his recovery and will work to have him back soon!”
Unfortunately we have to announce that Eddie Kingston can't make it to Anniversary 6 this Sunday due to some nagging injuries he needs to take care of
We wish the former champ well in his recovery and will work to have him back soon! pic.twitter.com/tiFw0wIau1
— Glory Pro Wrestling (@WeAreGloryPro) February 20, 2023
