Eddie Kingston Pulled From Glory Pro Wrestling Event Due To Injury

February 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eddie Kingston AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Glory Pro Wrestling has announced that Eddie Kingston has been pulled from this weekend’s event due to nagging injuries. Kingston also missed a show for DEFY Wrestling earlier this month. He did, however, work NJPW Battle in the Valley last weekend.

GPW wrote: “Unfortunately we have to announce that Eddie Kingston can’t make it to Anniversary 6 this Sunday due to some nagging injuries he needs to take care of. We wish the former champ well in his recovery and will work to have him back soon!

