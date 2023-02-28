Eddie Kingston Says He Has To ‘Put My Foot Down’ With AEW Management

In a recent interview with Sactown Sports 1140, AEW star Eddie Kingston pulled back the curtain on some backstage tension he’s experiencing at AEW (per Wrestling Inc). When asked about the upcoming show in Sacramento, CA, Kingston indicated that his presence at the event was in flux. Apparently Kingston is having some issues with the AEW brass and wants some things settled before attending. You can read a highlight from Kingston and watch the complete interview below.

On the uncertainty of being at the Sacremeno show: “I may not be at Sacramento though, it all depends on how certain things go in the locker room with the office. Especially with my match that’s coming up on Wednesday, not really happy about it. Yeah, so we have to have a talk, me and I’m not going to say who’s the office, everybody knows about Tony [Khan] but there are others. We all got to get together and talk. I want to go everywhere but I also, y’know, I got to be a businessman and put my foot down at some point. In a calm manner, that’s what I’m still trying to learn, a professional manner.”