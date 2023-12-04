wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Reacts To Being 0 – 2 In AEW Continental Classic
Eddie Kingston is 0 – 2 in the AEW Continental Classic following Saturday’s Collision, and he commented on the matter after the match. Kingston lose to Bryan Danielson on Saturday’s show, and he spoke about being winless so far in the tournament during a post-show video.
“0-2. Yeah, that sounds sounds good,” Kingston quipped (per Fightful. “Bryan, I saw that sign he threw down that a fan held. I don’t care. Fans can love me or hate me, that’s their business. That’s their right. You pay for a ticket to do what you do. If Bryan thinks that because I see a sign that calls me a bum, that I’m gonna go back and be self-hating and be self-destructive. I’ve done that dance, Bryan. I’ve done that dance. I’m not doing it again. I’m trying to grow. I’m trying to be better.”
He continued, “0-2, but I got to move on to the next one, and that’s you, Claudio,” he said. “Claudio, I want you to go to Bryan later. Actually, no, go to Bryan after our match. After I beat the dog shit out of you, I want you to go to Bryan and blame him. Blame him for that because Bryan Danielson, you gave me all of the motivation in the world. Claudio, Bryan, I’m going to get you again. I’m going to f**k you up. Everybody who’s in my way, I’m going to f**k you up. Because now, it’s my time now.”
EXCLUSIVE: After his battle against Bryan Danielson on #AEWCollision, #ROH World & #NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston lays out his plan moving forward in the #AEWContinentalClassic pic.twitter.com/KrcXunHP4V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2023
