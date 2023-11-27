Eddie Kingston Reacts To AEW Collision Loss, Says He’ll ‘Be Ready’ For Bryan Danielson

Eddie Kingston lost his first match at the AEW Continental Classic on Collision, and he commented on the loss after the match. Kingston was defeated by Brody King on Saturday’s episode and AEW posted a video to social media of Kingston reacting to the loss.

“What do you want me to say?,” Kingston said (per Fightful). “I knew this was gonna be tough. Tony Khan didn’t put any scrubs in this tournament. Maybe I came in too arrogant, too cocky. Thinking, ‘Oh, because I put the belts in the pot that I was given…Like I deserved to win.’ No one deserves anything. Everything’s earned.”

He continued, “I got Bryan next, and now I’m behind the eight ball. I’m not gonna do this. I’m not gonna go…I’m not doing it. I’m not gonna go back, no. Humble in victory, humble in defeat. I got Bryan next. I gotta go heal up, Epsom salt bath, all that good stuff. I’ll be ready for Bryan, I will.”

Kingston will face Bryan Danielson on this week’s episode of Collision.