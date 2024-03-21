Eddie Kingston Reacts to Loss To Kazuchika Okada on Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

Eddie Kingston is no longer a Triple Crown champion, as Kazuchika Okada beat him for his AEW Continental championship on last night’s Dynamite. In a video posted to AEW’s social media, Kingston spoke about his loss and told Okada to treat the belt with pride.

He said: “That pissed me off. You saw that, how he got all the fireworks after he won? Nah, that’s not me. That’s not me anymore. I’m not gonna….Okada, you were the better man tonight. Humble in victory and humble in defeat. There’s nothing…god, there’s nothing else I can say. I’m just…my emotions are everywhere. We just got done and I fought so hard to become Triple Crown Champ and just lost one of the titles. You know, it’s raw. It’s raw. It’s been not even ten minutes. Got checked by the doctors and you were like, ‘Hey.’ Problem is, it’s not a problem. I gotta watch my words. Words have power. Here’s the thing. I have to get over this quick because I have to defend the Ring of Honor World Title against you, Mark, at Supercard. This will motivate me. This will get me going. This will get me to Supercard. Last thing I’m gonna say, I’m giving you people my heart here. Last thing I’m gonna say is, Okada, I know you’re with the Bucks and I know you guys like to be silly and you like to gauge eyes, and the Bucks like to low-blow. I’m not against all that. I’ve done it, I’ll probably do it again sometime. We’re in a fight, you know? But hold that championship with some type of pride, man. Hold that championship the way you held the IWGP World Title. Make that title mean something, build off it. I tried my best. Now you have to. It’s the only thing I ask. Will you respect it? Probably not. But I still have to ask.”