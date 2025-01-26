wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Recalls a Nasty Ankle Injury He Suffered in 2007
– In a new video on Cezar Bononi’s YouTube channel, AEW star Eddie Kingston recalled a nasty ankle break he suffered back in 2007. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Eddie Kingston on his bad ankle break in 2007: “I had ankle surgery…I broke it in January 2007 in a match and I tried to finish the match and broke it again. I took a back body drop. I landed with this leg on my ass, it broke. I went, ‘Okay, maybe it’s just torn ligaments.’ So I’m on the outside, moving it. I get back in the ring, limping, moving it. I go to throw a punch [makes snapping sound].”
On how he broke his ankle again: “I get back up, I go, ‘Come on,’ moving it. I threw both guys out of the ring. You can see me [grimacing], okay, it’s just ligaments. That’s what I did before. Went to throw another punch, it broke again.”
Kingston has been out of action since suffering a leg break in May 2024.
