Eddie Kingston Recalls Getting WWE Tryout In 2017

Eddie Kingston had a WWE tryout several years back, and he recently recalled the experience. Kingston talked a bit about the tryout during his interview with Inside the Ropes, noting that it came right as WWE was prepping for the Mae Young Classic which took place in July of 2017. Kingston noted that he was offered a coaching position at the Performance Center but he turned it down as he didn’t want to be a “gatekeeper” to people he didn’t personally know. You can see highlights from the discussion below, per Wrestling Inc:

On getting the tryout: “A friend of mine hooked me up with it because he believed in me. But I went there with this attitude of ‘Whatever, f**k it. I don’t really care.’ I didn’t really care, I was like ‘they’re not looking at me anyway.”

On seeing Kevin Owens at the tryout: “As soon as they saw me say hello to Kevin Owens and he gave me a hug, and a couple of other people that were there, next thing you know the next day everybody was my friend.”