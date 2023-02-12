wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Reportedly Dealing With An Injury
F4WOnline reports that Eddie Kingston is dealing with an injury, which he suffered last Wednesday. As Kingston did not appear on Dynamite or Rampage, it’s unknown what the injury was.
Earlier today, DEFY Wrestling announced the injury when they announced his match with Artemis Spencer was cancelled from tonight’s Year6 event.
Kingston is still scheduled for a match with Jay White at NJPW Battle in the Valley next Saturday.
[ BREAKING ]
DEFY has learned that due to injury EDDIE KINGSTON will no longer be able to compete at tonight's YEAR6.
EDDIE is super bummed and we wish him a speedy recovery. We'll have him back for a future event!
DON'T FEAR, Defyance- a stacked card remains, 6 YEARS LOUD! pic.twitter.com/FRX5HQLrB2
— DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) February 11, 2023