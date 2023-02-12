wrestling / News

Eddie Kingston Reportedly Dealing With An Injury

February 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eddie Kingston AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

F4WOnline reports that Eddie Kingston is dealing with an injury, which he suffered last Wednesday. As Kingston did not appear on Dynamite or Rampage, it’s unknown what the injury was.

Earlier today, DEFY Wrestling announced the injury when they announced his match with Artemis Spencer was cancelled from tonight’s Year6 event.

Kingston is still scheduled for a match with Jay White at NJPW Battle in the Valley next Saturday.

