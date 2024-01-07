Eddie Kingston Retains AEW Continental Crown on Collision

Eddie Kingston had his first defense of the AEW Continental Crown on Collision and it was a successful one. The match saw Kingston battle Trent Beretta, who won a title match on Dynamite. At one point, Kingston chopped Trent in the face, breaking his nose. The match kept going with Trent bleeding, and Kingston eventually won with a Northern Lights Bomb.

Kingston won the Continental Crown last week at Worlds End. He is also the NJPW Strong (186) and ROH World (109) Champion, in his first reign for both.

