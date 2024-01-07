wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Retains AEW Continental Crown on Collision
Eddie Kingston had his first defense of the AEW Continental Crown on Collision and it was a successful one. The match saw Kingston battle Trent Beretta, who won a title match on Dynamite. At one point, Kingston chopped Trent in the face, breaking his nose. The match kept going with Trent bleeding, and Kingston eventually won with a Northern Lights Bomb.
Kingston won the Continental Crown last week at Worlds End. He is also the NJPW Strong (186) and ROH World (109) Champion, in his first reign for both.
Can Trent Beretta get the upset win and be crowned the new #AEW Continental Crown Champion?
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@trentylocks pic.twitter.com/BCtuRWddV7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024
#EddieKingston defends the #AEW Continental Crown Title TONIGHT for the first time LIVE on #AEWCollision.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT pic.twitter.com/bPPsQCLgeE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024
Eddie Kingston changes up the pace.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@trentylocks | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/JUtq8H5seb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024
Eddie Kingston continues outsmart Beretta in this match.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@trentylocks | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/IbZER72LKk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024
Trent Beretta is still in this fight!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@trentylocks | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/rHqkSum8Pn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024
The #AEWCollision crowd showing support for Trent Beretta!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@trentylocks | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/duGk3zjdEF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024
Trent Beretta with a comeback!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@trentylocks | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/IngyRRgWVp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024
And the action continues!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT@trentylocks | #EddieKingston pic.twitter.com/UU5mrrdQgg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2024