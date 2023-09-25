Eddie Kingston Says His ROH Championship Win Hasn’t Sunk in Yet

In a recent Fightful interview, Eddie Kingston shared some details on his mindset after winning the Ring of Honor World Championship Title at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Kingston explained how he hadn’t fully realized the impact of the win yet and what it meant to claim the title from Claudio Castagnoli. You can find a few highlights from Kingston on the subject below.

On the scope of winning the ROH title: “No, I think it’ll hit me maybe when I retire, because right now I try to enjoy the moment, which I did in the ring, when, if people watch the match and you see me close my eyes and lift the belts up, that’s me living in the moment, soaking in the energy from New York. But I’m telling you right now, right after, as soon as I got done talking the Ring of Honor people and taking pictures and all that stuff, I sat down and I just went, okay. Damn. Now I got to defend these things. You know what I mean? More work to come. And more times I’m going to get stopped at the airport because the belts are in my bag.”

On having Castagnoli as his opponent in the title match: “Yeah, without a doubt, that’s an icing on the cake. It always feels good when you beat somebody you don’t like, you know what I mean? I’m just going to be real with you. It would mean a lot being a world champion, especially Ring of Honor World Champion that I wanted to be a part of when I first broke in, when I first broke in, Ring of Honor just started like they had two shows and I wanted to go there from the get go, you know what mean? And so being the Ring of Honor World Champion would mean a lot against anybody, you know, I’m going to keep it a buck with you. Of course it feels better being somebody that you don’t like. And when I say I don’t like Claudio, it’s not the pro wrestler. Claudio is an amazing professional wrestler. Trust me, I know. He hits hard. He’s so strong. It’s ridiculous how strong he is. And he’s agile, too, which is just not fair. But the line with it, too, is I don’t like him as a person. That’s just me, you know what I mean? I know other people love him to death, and that’s cool.”