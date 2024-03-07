Eddie Kingston On Why He Doesn’t See ROH As A Downgrade

In an interview with Inside the Ropes (via Wrestling Inc), Eddie Kingston spoke about his run in Ring of Honor so far and why he doesn’t view the brand as a downgrade. Kingston is the current ROH World Champion, beating Claudio Castagnoli last fall.

He said: “To me, [Ring of Honor] is not a downgrade. I’m still in the ring, I’m still the world champion, and I’m not gonna treat it as a downgrade. If you treat it as a downgrade, then it is. … I look at every show that I’m on as the best show in the world, ’cause I’m on it. Once you start labeling things, like shows or promotions, as downgrades or whatever, then you’re shooting yourself in the foot before you even get started,” Kingston continued. “Since I’m the world champion, I want it to be bigger than ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Rampage,’ or ‘Collision.’ But until then I’m gonna keep trying until I lose that championship.“