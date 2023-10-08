Eddie Kingston Retains ROH World Title on AEW Collision

Eddie Kingston had his second defense of the ROH World title on AEW Collision tonight and it was a successful one. He managed to defeat Komander to keep the title with the spinning backfist. He showed respect to Komander after the match.

Kingston has been champion for 12 days and is currently in his first reign.

