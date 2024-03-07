Eddie Kingston Says His AEW Feud With CM Punk Was ‘Reality’

– During a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston spoke on his feud with CM Punk and how it’s based on their real-life animosity for one another. He said the following on his feud with CM Punk (via WrestlingInc.com):

“That whole thing was reality, there’s your reality TV. I don’t like him and he don’t like me, that’s it. I don’t wish him good, I don’t wish him bad, I don’t give a f**k about the guy and that’s it. Even when he was part of our locker room, I didn’t give a f**k about him unless I had to fight him, just like he doesn’t care about me. I’m not the hard a** here, he doesn’t give two s**ts about me either, and that’s it.”

CM Punk had his contract terminated by AEW last year stemming from an incident that took place backstage at AEW All In: London. Punk has since rejoined WWE. At last Sunday’s AEW Revolution, Eddie Kingston successfully defended his Continental Crown Championship against Bryan Danielson.