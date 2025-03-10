wrestling / News

Eddie Kingston Says He Doesn’t Understand AEW Anymore

March 10, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Eddie Kingston AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Eddie Kingston took to Instagram to write a new post following AEW Revolution.

Kingston is currently sidelined following a knee injury suffered in May 2024. He is currently rehabbing after undergoing surgery.

He wrote, “LOVE IS THE HIGHEST ELEVATION OF UNDERSTANDING. I don’t understand AEW anymore after last night. Why come back smh.”

