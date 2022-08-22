Eddie Kingston Says He Hated His Matches With Chris Jericho

In an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful), Eddie Kingston spoke about his feud with Chris Jericho and said he hated all the matches they had together.

He said: “Oh I hated them all, I hated every single one of them. I don’t like any of my work plus I don’t like Chris [Jericho]. Being in the ring with him was a headache, it was seven months of a headache but I’m proud that it’s over, for now. Knowing Chris, [he’ll] probably do something to get me mad and we’ll probably get back in there. Did I learn a lot? Yeah, I learned what it was to be a snake backstage like Chris. I learned to avoid people like Chris and his group, so I did learn from it but it was seven months of my life that I can’t have back so thanks a lot Chris.“