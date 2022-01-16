wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Says He’s Getting In Shape For Possible AEW World Title Run
In an interview with the Battleground Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Eddie Kingston said that he’s started to work on getting in shape for a possible AEW world title run. Here are highlights:
On his mindset for his match with CM Punk: “I was preparing by just visualizing punching him in the face until he bled. I was also visualizing all the s*** he ever talked to anybody. I was like, ‘Yep, this for them’ and I’m just going to break his face, but I gotta give the devil his due, he beat me. There’s no other way to put it. Yeah, I made him bleed and this and that, but at the end of the day, I can sit here and tell you, ‘yeah, I’m the big, tough guy. I tasted his blood.’ But in all honesty, f****** Punk beat me. There’s no other way I can put it.”
On getting in better shape: “To stand out, I’m just gonna be me so you take me for who I am. Do you know what I mean? What you see on screen is not fake. That’s who I am 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Physically, I gotta get in better shape. Do you know what I mean? And I try every day, folks. I try every day, but like being out here in North Carolina, I like a cookout. I also like Five Guys. I like food, I like Ice Cream, so I gotta work on that. I’m quitting smoking cigarettes. I’ve smoked cigarettes since I was 15. It’s gonna be a little rough, but I’m trying, and I’m trying because I want to be World Champion, and I also want to be a champion of AEW and I want to represent the company. I know what I have to do to step up.”
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Jade Cargill Being Something Wrestling Has ‘Never Seen Before,’ Comparisons To Goldberg
- Jake Roberts Recalls Being Upset At Vince McMahon Over Broken Promise About Backstage Role In WWE
- Note On Interesting Statistic About Planned Wrestlemania Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Booker T Criticizes Hulk Hogan Over Betty White & Sidney Poitier Comments