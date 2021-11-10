Eddie Kingston Says Match With CM Punk Is Most Personal Of His Career

In an interview with DAZN, Eddie Kingston said that his match with CM Punk at AEW Full Gear will be the most personal match of his career. The PPV happens this Saturday. Here are highlights:

On his match with CM Punk: “It’s 15 years in the making. I wouldn’t say it’s the biggest match of my career but it’s definitely the most personal match. Professionally, it was me and [Jon] Moxley last year because I truly believe in my heart that the AEW World title is the biggest prize in all of America. That was the biggest match for me, but this weekend, personally, it’s me and Punk.”

On if he ever thought he’d have a match with Punk: “When people tell you they always believed something was going to happen, I think they’re lying. I’ve had doubts my whole career. I’ve had doubts my whole life. I did not expect this, and I have to pinch myself every once in a while. I still don’t think it’s real. I’m just trying to live in the moment. This can all be taken away at any moment just like 2020 has shown us.”

On being a champion: “Fighting CM Punk was never the goal for me. He wasn’t there when I first got to AEW. The goal for me has always to be a champion. Whether it’s me and Mox as a tag team, the TNT championship, or the big one, the grandaddy of them all. The goal has always been. to be the top man. If beating Punk gets me that one step closer to it then that’ll be the icing on the cake.”