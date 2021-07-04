Eddie Kingston Says The Young Bucks Found It Too Difficult To Be EVPs

In an in-character interview with Wrestlezone, Eddie Kingston spoke about the Young Bucks being EVPs and how they found that too difficult, so that’s why they’ve been acting the way they are.

He said: “I don’t even want to call it a promo, ’cause it’s facts to me. They’re the best tag team in the world, the Young Bucks are and that’s proven by being the World Tag Team Champions. That’s it, it proves it. Have they done it not in their normal ‘hooray’ way? No, my biggest problem with them is because that they’re both children, childs, babies. Not because of what they do in the ring and all that other stuff that people want to bash on them,” he explained. “It’s because ‘being the EVP’ was too hard for them. That kind of annoys me, man. People look up to them in the locker room and people look at them as like the example of them doing it your way, you know what I mean? And then they’re going to come out here and ‘Oh, it’s too hard so we’re go start burying people’ and ‘oh now we’re just gonna start acting like assholes and Don Callis, and us and Kenny, we’re the original club, and Bullet…’ and I don’t even know any of that stuff.

Cause the bottom line is man, you shouldn’t have took the jobs if it’s too hard. That bothers me. Then you go with the whole thing with Mox, and then you go with taking out people, you know what I mean? Talking about your sneakers and all that. Where I come from, when you talk about how much you got? That means that how much I’m gonna take. You see what I’m saying? So keep your mouth shut. I don’t like that ego shit. Like I cut off a lot of people in my life recently. Once I hear them say anything too crazy or egotistical. I go ‘Yo, I’m out.’ I don’t want to deal with that, dog! And that’s what they’re doing. And that’s the problem. And look, they wanted this match, not me. I was ready just to fight whatever. I get paid to go in the ring and show a fight, do a fight, be a fight, that’s it. Live it.

But these dudes don’t stop and they wanted to call us out and that’s fine. When we beat ya ass this Wednesday, then we’re gonna go I think Miami or wherever, wherever they want, cause again EVP. Then we get the title shot, we beat the shit out of them, then get the belts, look at them and go, ‘And what? What’s next? What do you wanna do? And that’s what it is, that’s all it is to me. You know what I mean?“