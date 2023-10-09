wrestling / News

Various News: Eddie Kingston Sends Jade Cargill A Gift, Cody Rhodes’ First 10 WWE Matches, Location of Terry Funk Mural

October 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eddie Kingston AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Jade Cargill revealed that Eddie Kingston sent her a huge box of KitKat bars, a reference to when the first met.

She wrote: “I came home and received a package I was most confused about until I looked at the name lol. One of the first times I met Eddie Kingston I was going to town on these and he tore me a new one about “how can I look like this eating like that” he never let it go. CLEARLY

– There is a mural dedicated to Terry Funk in Amarillo, TX. If you wish to see it, it can be found at 510 South Polk Street.

– The latest WWE Playlist looks at Cody Rhodes’ first ten matches in WWE.

