Eddie Kingston Set to Wrestle at NJPW Strong Nemesis

– As previously reported, NJPW announced a number of additional matchups for the upcoming NJPW Strong Nemesis TV tapings. Now, New Japan has confirmed another big addition to the show, as AEW star Eddie Kingston will be stepping through the forbidden to be in action for the event.

Kingston will be stepping into an NJPW ring for only the second time in his career. His opponent for the card has not yet been announced.

The event Nemesis TV taping is scheduled for December 9 at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles. Tickets for the event can be purchased HERE. You can see the updated lineup below:

* Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels

* David Finlay vs. Jonah

* Alex Zayne vs. Ariya Daivari

* Brody King vs. Dave Dutra

* Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight vs. Bateman & Misterioso

* TJP vs. The DKC

* Eddie Kingston set for action