Eddie Kingston Shares Update on His Recovery, Training in the Ring Again

August 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– In a post on his Instagram Stories, AEW star Eddie Kingston shared an update on his injury recovery. He appears to have resumed in-ring training. he shared a photo on his account that appears to be of him getting getting ready to resume in-ring training. The caption reads, “****ing ring.”

As previously reported, Eddie Kingston has been out of action since May 2024 after suffering a leg injury. However, his recent update appears to be a major step forward for his upcoming in-ring return.

