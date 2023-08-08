Eddie Kingston Says That He Still Belongs Here After G1 Climax 33 Defeat

In a post-show interview at the G1 Climax 33 tournament, Eddie Kingston reflected on his run and shared his thoughts about his future chances (per Fightful). Kingston was eliminated from advancing futher in the competition after a loss to David Finlay and wished good luck to the continuing competitors. You can find a highlight from Kingston and watch the full interview video below.

On the aftermath of his loss to Finlay: “Humble in victory, and humble in defeat. I’m not happy. I’m mad at myself, but in this great sport, it happens. Finlay was the better man tonight. Disrespected the belt, we’ll talk about that later behind the scenes. But he was the better man tonight, and I make no excuses for it. Dream’s not over because I’m still alive. That’s what I keep telling people. But my G1’s over. It’s kind of hard to look back at it right now, with all the emotions going on. But we have what, two more shows left? How many? Four shows left, so I have four chances to show the world that I belong here, that I studied the style, and I put it into my game because I love it. I love pro wrestling. There’s nothing else too it. So win or lose, I will be humble. Congratulation, Finlay. Good luck to everybody else that’s still left in the G1. It’s been a hard journey, you guys earned it. Not deserved it, earned it. I got four more chances to show the Japanese fans what I’m all about. That’s emotion, yeah, I’m an emotional guy. Emotion and passion for this great sport. That’s it, guys. I’m gonna try to get up because my back is shot. It hurts.”