Eddie Kingston Says He’s Still Not Ready For An In-Ring Return
May 23, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with PWInsider Elite (via Fightful), Eddie Kingston gave an update on his health and noted taht he is still not ready for an in-ring return at this time. Kingston suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in May of last year and had surgery last July.
He said: “I am not there. I have started running in the ring. I am still doing physical therapy and I am mentally better. Yet again, as people know, it’s a struggle, but being able to be in the ring again and work out with PT and working out with Cezar [Bononi] is helping my mental health, let alone my body. I can finally feel the ball is moving in the right direction.“
