Eddie Kingston Thinks AEW Doesn’t Really Him at the Moment

– During a recent interview with The DAVINci Report, AEW star Eddie Kingston evaluated the state of AEW, noting that the company doesn’t really need him at this point in time. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Eddie Kingston on the current state of AEW: “To be honest, AEW right now doesn’t really need me at this point in time. In my opinion, with what’s going on. They are doing their thing. I think having me around right now may mess up some plans, which I like doing, but also trying to be a company guy. I’m trying. You don’t want to mess up the plans too much. Especially when it’s good.”

On what’s going on with Jon Moxley: “I don’t know what’s going on with [Jon Moxley]. I haven’t talked to him in three or four months. I don’t know what’s going on with him with this whole Darby (Allin) thing. I knew something was up because we text each other at least once or twice a week, just funny stuff, nothing about wrestling. A funny meme or a stupid Instagram thing, just to make each other laugh. He’s doing his thing. I have nothing against what he’s doing. (I’m) not needed right now, I don’t think.”