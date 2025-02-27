Eddie Kingston Thinks Everything That Gabe Kidd Does Is Fake

– During a recent interview with Wrestling With the Narrative, AEW star Eddie Kingston shared his thoughts on Gabe Kidd, explaining why he finds Gabe Kidd to be a fake due to his connections to the Bullet Club. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Eddie Kingston on Gabe Kidd: “Only thing with Gabe Kidd, you know, I’ve read things and seen things. I’m not mad at Gabe for what happened because he was trying to win a match and it happened. That’s it. I’ve done that, you know what I mean? You’re trying to win a match and next thing you know, something bad happens to your opponent and you take advantage and that’s it. Would he be having this run now if he lost to me probably? No. But, the one thing that I don’t like that Gabe does, that a lot of people do, especially this generation I guess you could say, is that nothing’s authentic and everything’s a lie, everything’s fake.”

On why he thinks Gabe Kidd is fake: “The reason why I say that is because Gabe sits there and says how much he loves New Japan and how much he represents New Japan and it’s in his blood and all that jazz. Then why are you part of the Bullet Club? I don’t understand. Has anyone even asked him that or have they all been caught up in his bull****?”

The last time Kingston stepped into the ring, Kidd defeated him in a No Rope Last Man Standing Match at NJPW Strong Resurgence 2024 in May of last year. Kingston has been on the shelf since then after suffering a tibular fracture in his leg during the match.