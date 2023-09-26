– During a recent Q&A session with AdFreeShows, AEW star and newly crowned ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston shared his thoughts on why wrestling is moving backward and wanting to provide an escape for fans. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Eddie Kingston on why he thinks the wrestling business is moving backward: “I think that the … business is going backward, in a sense of … the fans [knowing] everything already. You know the magic. You know there’s bookers. … It’s all been exposed, you know what I mean? For years now.”

Kingston on fans being sick of wrestlers complaining about backstage drama: “Cool. You know everything now. I believe people are done with it. People don’t want to hear us on Twitter, b****ing and moaning [about] what’s going on backstage. People don’t want to know how much fun I had with my opponent that night in the ring. … They want to be lost.”

On not wanting to take away the escape of wrestling from fans: “People need an escape. So why the f*** am I gonna take that escape from you?”