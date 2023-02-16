wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston To Team With Jun Akiyama At Upcoming DDT Event
DDT Pro Wrestling announced that Eddie Kingston will team with Jun Akiyama at an event during Wrestlemania weekend. The two will team against Daisuke Sasaki & Kanon. The event happens at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles on March 31.
📢3月30日ハリウッド大会追加カード決定！
AEＷからエディ・キングストン電撃参戦！ 激闘を繰り広げた、敬愛する秋山とのドリームタッグ実現！ DAMNATION T.Aが相対する！ チケット残りわずか！
🔽詳細https://t.co/vrkpU2GjVd
🔽チケットhttps://t.co/JTWwUaQmJy#ddtHOLLYWOOD #ddtpro #AEW pic.twitter.com/Oi4lKQKHru
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) February 16, 2023
Eddie,beat them up together!#ddtpro#AEW https://t.co/IYlvVNbtmg
— 秋山準［Jun Akiyama］ (@jun0917start) February 16, 2023
