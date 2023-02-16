wrestling / News

Eddie Kingston To Team With Jun Akiyama At Upcoming DDT Event

February 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
DDT Pro Wrestling Eddie Kingston Image Credit: DDT Pro

DDT Pro Wrestling announced that Eddie Kingston will team with Jun Akiyama at an event during Wrestlemania weekend. The two will team against Daisuke Sasaki & Kanon. The event happens at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles on March 31.

