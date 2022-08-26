Eddie Kingston, Tomohiro Ishii & More Set For NJPW Autumn Action

NJPW has announced the first matches for NJPW Autumn Action next month featuring Eddie Kingston, Tomohiro Ishii, and more. The company announced the following matches on Thursday for the September 11th taping, which is an NJPW Strong taping:

* Homicide, Wheeler Yuta, & Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White & Good Brothers

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tom Lawlor

* Rocky Romero vs. Shingo Takagi

* Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs. Mistico & Alex Zayne

The full announcement is below:

Huge matches made for Autumn Action in Vegas! 【NJoA】

First bouts set for September 11

On September 11, NJPW STRONG makes its Las Vegas debut for Autumn Action. The first matches have been revealed for what is set to be a stacked night of NJPW STRONG tapings!

Six man action will see Jay White team with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows to face Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and Homicide. BULLET CLUB’s year has been dominant indeed, and White and Anderson will be heading into Las Vegas with the IWGP World Heavyweight and NEVER Openweight Championships respectively as proof. Yet Kingston, Yuta and Homicide are no strangers to turf warfare, and will be very violent opposition to the Good Brothers and the Switchblade in Vegas.

Tom Lawlor will be taking on Tomohiro Ishii at Autumn Action. En route to six points in his debut G1 Climax, Tom Lawlor proved exactly why he was able to hold onto STRONG gold for over a year, and showed fighting spirit in spades across all his group matches. Tomohiro Ishii prides himself on bringing the fighter within out of his opponents, and will not have to work to find that in Lawlor, for what’s set to be an electric first time singles encounter.

Rocky Romero faces Shingo Takagi in Las Vegas. An openweight clash will see Rocky try and step up against the Dragon. As Shingo has been constantly derided by El Phantasmo, who continues to call himself ‘Shingo’s daddy’, he seeks answers from a man who’s beaten ELP in the past. Can he find them against Rocky, or will Romero get the upset of the year?

An electric tag team matchup will see the best junior heavyweights from either side of the US/Mexico border. Mistico will team up with Alex Zayne to face Mascara Dorada and Blake Christian. Mistico and Dorada have a well documented history in CMLL rings, and Zayne and Christian’s friendship and competitive rivalry has played out in battles across the US. What new chapter in these men’s stories will play out in Las Vegas?