Eddie Kingston Reveals Training Plans For Return From Injury

Eddie Kingston is still out of action from the leg injury he suffered last spring, but he has plans for training to get back in the ring. Kingston has been since NJPW STRONG Resurgence last May, and he recently appeared on Cezar Bononi’s YouTUbe channel where he talked about his plans to prepare for his return.

“Everything is slow at first, it’s running the ropes, all that stuff,” Kingston said (per Fightful). “Three-quarter rolls. Then I’ll get in there. I would like to get Ortiz and Homicide down to grapple. Ortiz, if they’re going to film it, because AEW likes to film everything, I get it. I don’t, that’s not me and my style.”

He continued, “At least get Ortiz back on TV [Laughs]. It’s not my show. You’re not always going to agree with your job. Once I get to the ring, I’m happy, I’m good.”

No word as of yet on when Kingston may be able to return to the ring.