Eddie Kingston Says He Turned Into a Fan His First Time in the Ring With Sting

Eddie Kingston may be a star in AEW, but he turned right into a fan in the presence of Sting for the first time in the ring. Kingston spoke with Inside the Ropes and talked about being in the ring with the Icon at AEW Dynamite Homecoming when Sting got involved in the post-match brawl.

“I saw him and in my head I’m like, ‘I’m on TNT, where I used to watch Nitro, and Sting was a major player in that,'” Kingston said (per Fightful). “Sting, at one point in time, you could say Sting was WCW. Everyone left except for him. He never left until the company closed doors. When I looked over, I was like, ‘This is a trip.’ That’s why I grabbed him and I said, ‘Hey, it’s f**king Sting.’ I guess he heard that he liked it. Then Mox heard it and came over. The fan that appreciates pro wrestling came out of me. I appreciated the fact that the history; TNT and Sting. Whether people want to believe it or not, history is written by the victors. You have WWE’s side, but in all honestly, at one point in time, WCW was the biggest company in America and Sting was part of that. Crow Sting is one of the reasons why. You have to give him credit. It was nuts,” he said.