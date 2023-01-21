Eddie Kingston Turns On Ortiz, Attacks Him on AEW Rampage

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz’s friendship is no more after Kingston turned on the latter during tonight’s AEW Rampage. Friday night’s show saw Ortiz come out to the ring to address the issues between himself and Kingston as of late. He called Kingston to come out to the ring so they could talk, and Kingston came out with a chair.

Ortiz asked Kingston what their mentors like Homicide would say to how Kingston’s been behaving, and the latter nailed Ortiz with the chair and laid him out before leaving: