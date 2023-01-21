wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Turns On Ortiz, Attacks Him on AEW Rampage
January 20, 2023
Eddie Kingston and Ortiz’s friendship is no more after Kingston turned on the latter during tonight’s AEW Rampage. Friday night’s show saw Ortiz come out to the ring to address the issues between himself and Kingston as of late. He called Kingston to come out to the ring so they could talk, and Kingston came out with a chair.
Ortiz asked Kingston what their mentors like Homicide would say to how Kingston’s been behaving, and the latter nailed Ortiz with the chair and laid him out before leaving:
The #HouseOfBlack has successfully driven a wedge between #EddieKingston and @Ortiz_Powerful
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/fpQcShgEXp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2023
