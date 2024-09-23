Eddie Kingston Gives An Update on His Leg Injury, Getting Impatient

In an interview with The DAVINci Report (via Fightful), Eddie Kingston gave an update on his leg injury, which he had surgery for back in July. It was noted at the time that he could be out for up to ten months. He noted that he wanted to be back by April or May.

Kingston said: “Just healing up from a fracture of my tibia, strain on my meniscus, and I had to get my ACL replaced. A lot of fun. It’s been a process. It’s going good, until my insurance acts up, and that’s when I get annoyed. Insurance is a fraud, folks. Just throwing that out there. I’m starting to get itchy at home. I can walk now, a little bit. I can walk, I can lift weights. I can do squats a little bit, not too low. Now it’s at the point of, ‘Let’s hurry this up. Let’s get going.’”