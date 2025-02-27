Eddie Kingston Gives Update on Physical Health, Reveals Roadblocks To Getting Better

In an interview with Wrestling with the Narrative (via FightfuL), Eddie Kingston detailed his recovery from injury and how the delays have impacted his physical and mental health. Kingston broke his tibia and tore both his ACL and meniscus back in May of last year. Here are highlights:

On how he’s feeling: “Physically, I feel like shit. Mentally, I feel like shit. So everyday, I’m just working on getting better, you know what I’m saying?”

On the roadblocks to getting physical therapy: “Physical therapy, it’s been tough just to get to physical therapy because of my insurance. I just got new insurance and then right when I was ready to start my new PT place, I started getting stomach issues. I had to wait a long time, they had to do a thing where they put a camera down my throat. Good that it’s happening now when I’m off, but I was in a lot of pain. As of right now, it was nothing serious because I’m still awaiting for results, but from the initial thing he was like no cancer, no ulcer, no nothing. My primary doctor was like, ‘How’s stress for you?’ [laughs] I said, ‘How long do you have, do we need a therapist to come in here?’ They’re trying to get me to not stress out, calm down.”

On how not having wrestling has impacted his mental health: “Not having that has really messed with my head. Thank god I have a good lady and I got good friends around me, I’m not gonna mention who because some work at other companies [laughs] and I don’t want to ruin their stuff. I have good people around me, I really do and it just takes me a while to open up about it. As you can see, no haircut, no shave, going through my Brody era. Homicide and my mother said I look like Brody. She goes, ‘You look like that crazy guy you used to always watch.’ So, yeah, I’m doing okay. That was long just to say I’m doing okay.”