Eddie Kingston Views Homicide as the ‘King of New York’

– During a recent virtual signing for Highspots, AEW star Eddie Kingston discussed his respect for Homicide and how he views Homicide as the “King of New York,” and he praised the former X-Division champion as a mentor for his generation and the generation after him. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):

“Until the day Homicide is in the grave, there will be no other King of New York. Homicide will always be the King of New York because every New Yorker that has made it from my generation or the generation after me, it was because of Homicide. He mentored all of us. He may not have trained us, but he has mentored all of us. So, until the day he’s in the ground, there is no other King of New York. Any match he had with Bryan Danielson or Colt Cabana in Ring of Honor. The match with him and Samoa Joe from Do or Die, you felt the shift. People actually started to see, ‘Oh, Homicide is not a guy with blood and guts, he can actually go.’ Anytime he and Low Ki went at it. He’s a jack of all trades. It sounds like I’m kissing his ass, he’s my best friend and saved my life. If you know, you know. If you don’t, keep it moving.”