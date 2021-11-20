wrestling / News

Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

November 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 11-26-21

Eddie Kingston will do battle with Daniel Garcia on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced on tonight’s show that the two will face off after 2point0 mocked Kingston over his loss to CM Punk at Full Gear. That led to the match being made.

Rampage airs next Wednesday on TNT.

