wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
November 19, 2021 | Posted by
Eddie Kingston will do battle with Daniel Garcia on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced on tonight’s show that the two will face off after 2point0 mocked Kingston over his loss to CM Punk at Full Gear. That led to the match being made.
Rampage airs next Wednesday on TNT.
Probably not smart for @GarciaWrestling & #2point0 to get in the face of @MadKing1981 – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/hKQVQ6jSGC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021
Following their confrontation on #AEWDynamite, @GarciaWrestling goes one-on-one with @MadKing1981 next week on a Black Friday edition of #AEWRampage at 10/9c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/O9hwZuN5kc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2021
