– NJPW has announced two huge title matchups for this month’s NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed event. Eddie Kingston will defend the NJPW Strong Openweight Title against HENARE. As noted, Giulia defends her Strong Women’s Championship against HYAN at the event as well.

Fighting Spirit Unleashed is scheduled for October 28 in Las Vegas at Sam’s Town. You can check out the announcement below:

STRONG Openweight, Women’s title matches set for October 28 in Vegas！【NJoA】 STRONG Openweight Championship match official Fighting Spirit Unleashed, Sam’s Town Las Vegas October 28 TICKETS Ever since they collided in G1 Climax 33 competition earlier this summer, HENARE has been demanding a rematch with Eddie Kingston. Long stating that he has lived the life that Kingston has romanticised as a long time fan of Japanese wrestling, HENARE would attack Kingston at the G1 Climax 33 semifinals in Ryogoku, an unprovoked assault that saw a quick receipt the next night. After the Mad King and the Face of Fury brawled to the back of Sumo Hall, challenged were issued for Vegas- the question being whether the STRONG Openweight Championship would be involved. Much to HENARE’s chagrin, Kingston would take multiple championship matches before facing the United Empire member, though in hindsight, the Mad King’s AEW Grand Slam bout with Claudio Castagnoli has only made this meeting more attractive for the Maori Warrior. Thanks to Kingston’s New York victory, he became the double NJPW STRONG and ROH World Champion, and added to the prestige of the STRONG gold with a defence at AEW’s Wrestle Dream event against Katsuyori Shibata. While only the STRONG Openweight gold is on the line in Vegas, a win would see HENARE earn his first singles gold in NJPW, and put him well on the way to the ROH title as well. Also official for Vegas, Giulia defends her STRONG Women’s Championship against HYAN. A driven product of the Texas scene, HYAN has grown her international footprint in recent months with high profile matches in the UK, and now seeks the head of an international hot commodity in the leader of Donna Del Mondo. After Four defences between STARDOM rings in Japan and Multiverse United 2 in the US, the ‘beautiful insanity’ is back in the States and ready to face what might be her toughest challenge yet in the highly skilled HYAN.

Here is the updated lineup for Fighting Spirit Unleashed:

* Atlantis, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Mistico & Atlantis Jr. vs. Rocky Romero, Tiger Mask, Soberano Jr. & Adrian Quest

* Stephanie Vaquer & Zeuxis vs. Lluvia & Johnnie Robbie

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Giulia (c) vs. HYAN

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. HENARE