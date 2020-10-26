Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Eddie Kingston and Matt Sydal for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship, Lumberjack Match: Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinals: Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M

* Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinals: Hangman Page vs. Wardlow

* Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal

* Inner Circle Town Hall w/ MJF