Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Eddie Kingston and Matt Sydal for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW TNT Championship, Lumberjack Match: Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
* Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinals: Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M
* Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinals: Hangman Page vs. Wardlow
* Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal
* Inner Circle Town Hall w/ MJF
