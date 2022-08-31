wrestling / News

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii Set For AEW All Out Pre-Show

August 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All Out Zero Hour Image Credit: AEW

Eddie Kingston will battle NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii on the AEW All Out pre-show. Tony Khan announced on Sunday that the two will due battle on the Zero Hour show before the PPV, which takes place on Sunday in Chicago.

The match is the first announced for Zero Hour, which takes place at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, at this time.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW All Out, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading