Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii Set For AEW All Out Pre-Show
August 30, 2022 | Posted by
Eddie Kingston will battle NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii on the AEW All Out pre-show. Tony Khan announced on Sunday that the two will due battle on the Zero Hour show before the PPV, which takes place on Sunday in Chicago.
The match is the first announced for Zero Hour, which takes place at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, at this time.
At #AEWAllOut, Zero Hour returns to @NOW_Arena live at
7pm ET/6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT
FREE before the ALL OUT ppv feed
on Sunday
8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT
In a huge rematch from @njpwglobal Capital Collision,
THIS Sunday@AEW ALL OUT: #ZeroHour
Tomohiro Ishii vs Eddie Kingston 2 pic.twitter.com/yU9UNVAMg3
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2022
