Eddie Kingston Wants Pro Wrestling To Get Back To Attitude Era Popularity

In an interview with Battleground (via Fightful)), Eddie Kingston said that he wants everyone to enjoy all types of wrestling and wants it to be as popular as it was during the Monday Night Wars.

He said: “I’d rather be busy than not. The way I look at it, when I’m getting asked to do interviews or I’m in the ring wrestling every week or every couple of weeks, it means I’m doing good at my job. If they don’t ask for an interview with me, I guess I’m not as over as everyone says I am. Ortiz and my girl like to bust my balls if I get recognized at the airport or something. It’s one person. I have a vision in my mind of what over is, and that’s guys like Terry Funk, the Rock N Roll Express, Steve Austin, Hogan, (Kevin) Nash, the Attitude Era, 90s era. To me, that’s over. When I start not being able to walk through an airport and I have to get a private jet, then I’ll tell you, with no humility, that I’m over. Until then, I’m not over. If me winning a championship means more people watch pro wrestling, especially AEW, then I’m all about it. There’s this YouTube channel, Reliving The War. I see the numbers WCW and WWF did. 3.something, 4.this, 5.this. That’s what I want. Of course, I want that for AEW first. Everybody can eat, but my people have to eat first. I just want pro wrestling to get back to that. I hope everyone enjoys AEW, New Japan, WWE, the independents. I just want pro wrestling to be back where it was when there were eight million people or something watching. Thank you to everyone who does watch, thank you to everyone who hates on it because still watches, because you’re still watching.“