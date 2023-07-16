wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Wants To Face Shingo Takagi At AEW All In Or All Out
July 16, 2023 | Posted by
Eddie Kingston wants the chance to face off with NJPW’s Shingo Takagi, either at AEW All In or All Out. Kingston is competing in the G1 Climax 33 and following night two of the tournament, Kingston spoke in a press event turing which he said that he wants to face Takagi at one of the two AEW events.
“I’m not gonna talk a lot of trash or try to sell tickets,” Kings said (per Wrestling Inc). “This is a sport, so I’m gonna treat it like a sport. Thank you for the fight and I hope we do it again. I’m praying. Tony Khan, I put you on the spot, me and Shingo, [at] All In or All Out, … Give us time. Me and Shingo will show the world Strong Style [and] King’s Road combined.”
Kingston defeated Takagi on night two of the tournament.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Young Has Reportedly Left WWE, Note On Reason Why (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff On Taking Lead Announce Spot For WCW Nitro, Why Ric Flair Wasn’t a Good Choice for Creative
- Ted DiBiase Recalls What He Saw In a Young Arn Anderson, Working With Jim Duggan
- Jake Roberts Clarifies Rumor That He Knocked One Of The Wild Samoans’ Eyes In a Match