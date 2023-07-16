Eddie Kingston Wants To Face Shingo Takagi At AEW All In Or All Out

Eddie Kingston wants the chance to face off with NJPW’s Shingo Takagi, either at AEW All In or All Out. Kingston is competing in the G1 Climax 33 and following night two of the tournament, Kingston spoke in a press event turing which he said that he wants to face Takagi at one of the two AEW events.

“I’m not gonna talk a lot of trash or try to sell tickets,” Kings said (per Wrestling Inc). “This is a sport, so I’m gonna treat it like a sport. Thank you for the fight and I hope we do it again. I’m praying. Tony Khan, I put you on the spot, me and Shingo, [at] All In or All Out, … Give us time. Me and Shingo will show the world Strong Style [and] King’s Road combined.”

Kingston defeated Takagi on night two of the tournament.