Eddie Kingston Says He Wants To Fight Sheamus

Eddie Kingston says he would like a chance to face off with Sheamus in a match. The AEW star expressed his wish to battle the WWE star during his interview with Wrestling With The Narrative, noting that he likes Sheamus’ style and wants to prove he’s the better man.

“I want to fight him so bad,” Kingston said (per Fightful). “I want to wrestle him very much. I just want — it’s mostly about machismo, that I can show that I’m better and beat him. But also, the other part is I like his style.”

Kingston is currently out of action due to a broken leg suffered in May of last year.