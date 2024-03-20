Eddie Kingston Warns Kazuchika Okada Ahead of Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo (via Fightful), Eddie Kingston spoke about Kazuchika Okada and warned him that he’s not like anyone Okada’s faced before. The two will fight for Kingston’s Continental Championship on tonight’s Dynamite.

He said: “No, it’s great he’s in AEW. I really could care less [laughs], you know what I mean? To be honest with you, I’m not a mark for him. Never was a fan, he was never my ace. I respect him as a pro wrestler, but other than that, okay. I understand why he went with the Bucks, and I get why he did what he did. I’m the Triple Crown Champion. If you’re not gonna go after Joe, who’s next? Of course, you’re gonna go after me, and of course you’re going to go after somebody that doesn’t like your friends, so I get it. But the thing is, I don’t think Okada understands I’m not like anybody he’s ever fought before because I’m at the point of like, yeah, I want to win, but I get to a certain point in matches where you know what, maybe I won’t win, but I’m gonna take a piece of you with me. You’re never gonna forget it. I’m either gonna scar you mentally, physically, or emotionally.“