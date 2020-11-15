Eddie Kingston Warns PAC That The Blade Is Going to Bust Him Up

– AEW’s Eddie Kingston shared a tweet earlier today hyping up the previously announced matchup set for this week’s Dynamite featuring The Blade vs. PAC. You can check out the video Eddie Kingston shared below. Kingston stated the following:

“Alright, this is going to be on my crappy phone, but here it goes. Everyone wondering. Blade. PAC. Did you see my man, Blade? Bleeding everywhere, still going to war? When I got to the back after PAC made his big return, Blade was the first one. He came up to me — covered in blood, he says, ‘I went up to Tony Khan, and I told him I want PAC back. No one disrespects the family like that. No one disrespects the violent men that we are!’ I said, ‘Let’s do it, bro. Let’s do it.’ So PAC, after eight months, you got to face The Blade; a man who just bled buckets and still wants to fight. Hey man, I hope you did your squats, and your push-ups, and your cardio during the eight months off because he’s going to bust you up. Welcome back, little b****.”

PAC will face The Blade on AEW Dynamite later this Wednesday, November 18 on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa

* Non-Title Match: Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* PAC vs. The Blade

* Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian

* Cody and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

* The Inner Circle heads to Las Vegas