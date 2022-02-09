Eddie Kingston Weighs In On Bryan Danielson’s Offer To Jon Moxley

In an interview with WrestleTalk (via Wrestling Inc), Eddie Kingston gave his thoughts on Bryan Danielson’s offer to Jon Moxley on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Danielson suggested that they should join forces, dominate AEW and train the younger talent. Here are highlights:

On Danielson making the offer to Mox: “Mox is not stupid, he definitely heard the little condescending tone that Bryan was talking in. And that’s how Bryan is in the back. Everyone loves him ‘yes, yes, yes, thank you for surviving this and that’ and ‘oh we are with you.’ And remember folks, a lot of what people put on the screen, it’s not them. It’s not the real them. And then sometimes it leaks out, and Bryan’s starting to leak, the real Bryan’s starting to leak out. Judging Orange Cassidy, you know what I mean? Judging all the guys who were either a) there at the beginning of AEW or b) are so different that he doesn’t like it, doesn’t get it. You know what I mean? That’s fine, you don’t have to get it, but shut your mouth. Don’t judge. If you notice, when people start judging people, that gets me so mad. Because I was judged as a kid. In third grade, a mom told her daughter not to hang out with me because I’m going to be like my uncles.”

On what he thinks about Danielson: “Bryan’s a very judgmental person. You know what I mean? ‘Oh, you’re eating meat?’ That’s him, you know what I mean? ‘Oh, you don’t do the Karl Gotch workout system? Ugh. Why don’t you? Oh, you don’t grapple the way, it’s supposed to be this.’ Why do you think I tried to bloody up his chest? C’mon, folks. You’ve got to look underneath the surface, you’ve got to look underneath the surface of these people. What they put on screen is not them, and when it starts leaking out, everyone gets mad and I’m in the back, like Bobby Heenan. ‘I hate to say I told you so but (I told you so)’, you know what I mean? I said it from the beginning; my hands are clean.”