wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston On Why He Wants Cesaro in AEW, Hopes For Another Shot at CM Punk
Eddie Kingston wants Cesaro in AEW to settle their unfinished business, as he noted in a new interview. The AEW Star was a guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about his longstanding issues with Cesaro, wanting a rematch with CM Punk and more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
On his unfinished business with Cesaro: “There’s a couple of people. I know I say I don’t want him at AEW, but Claudio Castagnoli, I would love him to be in AEW so I can smack the shit out of him. We have a lot of unfinished business. Like you said, you don’t want to know the backstage stuff, that’s fine, but there’s some serious stuff between us. I would love to end it and see if he does the right thing at AEW. But again, not my show.”
On the match he most wants another shot at: “Punk, definitely. At least he’s in AEW, so I may have another chance at that. Because like you said, there’s a lot more history there to explore with me and Punk. I’ll get with anybody in the ring, I don’t really care. The way I look at it is, you’re not going to pull out a gun, you’re not going to pull out a knife, I’m fine. I’ll be okay. I’ve had things broken before. Broken bones heal, I’ll be alright. But definitely without a shadow of a doubt, Claudio is number one and Punk’s definitely number two. But Claudio for sure because I kind of want to end the beef we’ve had.”
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley On Scott Steiner Getting A Live Microphone At WWE Hall of Fame: ‘Anything Could Happen’
- Updates on AEW Interest in Toni Storm & Athena, Note on Nixon Newell’s Status
- Possible Spoiler On Talent Being Brought In For WrestleMania Weekend
- Eric Bischoff On His Memories Of Scott Hall Outside The Ring, How Hall’s WCW Nitro Debut Changed Wrestling