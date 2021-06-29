Eddie Kingston On Taking Shot At WWE In Promo After AEW Dynamite: ‘Competition’s Good, Watch Pro Wrestling’

As previously reported, Eddie Kingston cut a promo after the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite in which he referenced “the competition” not wanting to listen to their fans. In an interview on an upcoming episode of 2 Dynamic Dudes With Attitude, Kingston discussed his comments on WWE, why competition is good for the wrestling business, and much more. Here’s what he had to say:

Eddie Kingston on his promo after AEW Dynamite: “Let’s get this question out of the way. Let’s all calm down. You think I’m going to go bury the locker room that I work for? No, plus I love our locker room. I love AEW. What do you want from me? They’re paying me! They’re putting me on national television after – it’ll be 20 years in October. Of course I’m gonna rah-rah AEW. Relax. Relax. I expect people from the other joint if they’re allowed to mention our names, they’ll probably do the same thing cause you know what I mean? They want their home team to win. It’s just like the NFL or Major League Baseball, man. You wanna go with your home team, AEW’s my team. That’s my squad.”

On why he thinks competition is good for wrestling: “Man, competition’s good. Watch pro wrestling. I don’t care. I grew up during days in the ’90s where you had guys in ECW calling out everybody. You had WCW doing everything they could to beat World Wrestling Federation at the time. They did too! It’s good! Competition’s good y’all! Because then everybody watches pro wrestling. When everybody watches it, for those who are into it for this, this happens [indicates making money]. I’m into it because I love it, I never want to do anything else, but anyway I digress cause I could keep talking, but for what happened, for the after-show, let everyone go home happy, people got butthurt and some didn’t, everyone relax. Let’s love it. Let’s love this. Let’s relax.”