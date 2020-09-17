Eddie Kingston’s Promo On A Cookie Was Reportedly A Shot At WWE

During this week’s episode of Being the Elite, Eddie Kingston was told by Matt Jackson to cut a promo on Trent’s mom’s cookies, which he did. It was an odd moment, which you can see below.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that this promo was actually a shot at WWE. The segment referenced ‘Promo Class’, which is something that WWE’s developmental talent goes through as they prepare for a career in the company. In the classes, wrestlers are handed a prop and told to come up with a promo on the spot.