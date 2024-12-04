Eddy Thorpe Attacked Backstage In Closing Moments Of WWE NXT

Eddy Thorpe found himself victimized backstage in the final moments of WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Thorpe earn a spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge by winning the Last Chance Qualifier against Axiom, Lexis King, and Cedric Alexander.

At the end of the night, the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge competitors ended up brawling in a segment that also included Roxanne Perez when Vic Joseph said something was going on in the back. The camera cut to the back where Thorpe was seen laid out.

The segment did not air on all CW affiliates as it was cut off in some markets right as Joseph spoke up. No word on how this affects Thorpe’s status in the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.